Honest (HNST) Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $99,300.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00072640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00096207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,546.13 or 1.00604683 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,380.19 or 0.07045479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00022002 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.