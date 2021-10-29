ankrETH (aEth) Price Reaches $4,120.54 on Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for approximately $4,120.54 or 0.06627836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $120.86 million and $1.73 million worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00229140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

