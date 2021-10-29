ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $87.44 million and $3.56 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00072640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00096207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,546.13 or 1.00604683 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,380.19 or 0.07045479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00022002 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

