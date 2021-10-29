United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

OTCMKTS:UBAB remained flat at $$29.75 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

