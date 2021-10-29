United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 15.71%.
OTCMKTS:UBAB remained flat at $$29.75 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.
About United Bancorporation of Alabama
