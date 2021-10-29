Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24 to $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 2,089,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,174. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

