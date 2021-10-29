Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Expands By 100.0%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eramet stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. Eramet has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERMAY. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eramet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

