Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS MODVF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

