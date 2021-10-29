GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLGLF stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. GLG Life Tech has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.