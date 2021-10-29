Oxygen (OXY) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $137.63 million and $831,886.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,995,047 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

