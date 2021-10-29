Binamon Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.13 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a total market cap of $29.13 million and $12.25 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.47 or 1.00321500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.96 or 0.07042670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

