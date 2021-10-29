Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to “Buy”

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

DX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 590,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,866. The company has a market cap of $605.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynex Capital (DX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.