BitcoinPoS Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $4,142.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 66.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,066,374 coins and its circulating supply is 4,854,920 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

