Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report sales of $37.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.18 million and the lowest is $33.99 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $141.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $145.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $163.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.36 million to $174.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.57. 76,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,245. The firm has a market cap of $214.78 million, a P/E ratio of 214.30 and a beta of 2.92. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

