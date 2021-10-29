Brokerages Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of CalAmp stock remained flat at $$9.62 on Friday. 69,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,257. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $345.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

