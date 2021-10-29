Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. CoreCivic reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

NYSE CXW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 648,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.