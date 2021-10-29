Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%. Silicom updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SILC stock remained flat at $$42.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,320. Silicom has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.76 million, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, TheStreet cut Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silicom stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Silicom worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

