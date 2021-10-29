First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issues Earnings Results

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $43.08. 16,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,948. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.
About First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
