First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issues Earnings Results

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $43.08. 16,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,948. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.