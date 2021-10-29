Short Interest in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Declines By 67.6%

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,086. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INKA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

