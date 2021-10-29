Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Decreases By 74.2%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LCAA remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $485,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

