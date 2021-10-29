Propy (PRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.47 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Propy has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market cap of $151.72 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00049806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00226933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

