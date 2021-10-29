Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. WNS posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in WNS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WNS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 195,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,843. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

