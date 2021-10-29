$0.23 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 190,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

