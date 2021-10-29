Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Guess? reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. Guess?’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

GES stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 654,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Guess? has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 59,051 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 391.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 121,659 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Guess? by 28.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

