Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $40.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $458.13. 2,861,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,902. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of -164.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist increased their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

