Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CBOE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.87. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cboe Global Markets stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

