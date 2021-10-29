Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.74 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

SRI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. 203,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,635. The company has a market cap of $515.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

