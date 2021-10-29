AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $129.00 at Piper Sandler

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $124.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,539,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,130. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.