Etherparty Market Cap Reaches $848,431.61 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $848,431.61 and approximately $36,878.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00231886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.