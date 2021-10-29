Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Financial Survey

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get BOK Financial alerts:

This table compares BOK Financial and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 31.13% 11.75% 1.33% Camden National 35.92% 13.76% 1.44%

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Camden National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BOK Financial and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17 Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50

BOK Financial presently has a consensus target price of $96.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.83%. Camden National has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and Camden National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.11 billion 3.31 $435.03 million $6.19 16.34 Camden National $207.69 million 3.43 $59.49 million $3.95 12.05

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BOK Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Camden National has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.