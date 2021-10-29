iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 541.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $120,316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 612,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 227,094 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRTC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 162,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,687. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.28. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.