Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s 4th Largest Position

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $371,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN traded down $139.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,306.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,337. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3,381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,091.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

