Short Interest in Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Drops By 80.4%

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the September 30th total of 424,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lobe Sciences stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 80,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,856. Lobe Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

