Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Down 78.5% in October

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 1,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

