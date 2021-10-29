Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Down 78.5% in October

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 1,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

