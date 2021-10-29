Analysts Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.75. 1,286,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,855. Evergy has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

