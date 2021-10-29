Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.850-$19.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist dropped their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $378.06.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.68. The stock had a trading volume of 947,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.