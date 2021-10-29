Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 23,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,194. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.