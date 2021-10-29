$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 312,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

