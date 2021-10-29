Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Fastenal by 87.6% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fastenal by 8.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 200.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,814. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

