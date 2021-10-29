Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will post $359.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.10 million to $369.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13).

A number of research firms recently commented on HLMN. Raymond James began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $94,895,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $15,784,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,760,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,056. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.