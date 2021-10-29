Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.46. 19,551,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,274,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

