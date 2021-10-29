Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.43 EPS.

TNL stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $54.34. 1,053,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

