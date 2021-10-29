SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

SBFG traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of SB Financial Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

