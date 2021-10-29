Short Interest in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Declines By 76.9%

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCNEU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

NASDAQ HCNEU traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,598. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

