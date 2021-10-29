Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ GBNH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. 16,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.
Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
