First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,409,000 after buying an additional 425,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after buying an additional 208,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,211,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,537,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 328,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,982. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

