Brokerages Anticipate Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Weber stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 508,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10. Weber has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,670,000.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

