Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 50,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,733. The company has a market cap of $326.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $27.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Summit Financial Group worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

