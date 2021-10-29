Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce sales of $150.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.32 million and the highest is $150.68 million. Stratasys posted sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $589.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 678,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,951. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

