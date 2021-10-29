Belt Price Tops $39.41 (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00070800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00071589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,295.76 or 1.00143911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.13 or 0.07020400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.