Zacks: Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.78 Million

Analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report sales of $306.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.70 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $302.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

